Articulate Fly Podcast: Virginia Bass and Musky

In this recent episode of the Articulate Fly podcast, host Marvin Cash sat down with Austin Conrad to talk all about fly fishing for bass and musky in Virginia. Austin is co-owner of Virginia Trophy Guides, and he has a wealth of experience to draw from as he educates anglers in this episode.

I personally enjoyed how he highlights the year-round fishing opportunities in Virginia, with musky in the winter and smallmouth in the summer, and trout in other months. I also liked the discussion on technology in fishing and safe handling practices for muskie and bass. Too often we focus on trout when talking about fish handling, and other species are left out in the cold.

You can listen to the entire episode below.