Tying Tuesday: Trout Flies Galore!

This week’s Tying Tuesday is trout focused, but this is also the time of year that trout fishing really slows down, and many of us are spending hours at the vise in preparation for next season. You’ll find a great stonefly dry in this week’s collection of tutorials, along with a hex pattern, and a sculpin that I think looks deadly.

Yes, it’s winter, but it’s never too early to start tying for next season. The folks at Fly Fish Food agree, since they just released this new Foam Queen stonefly imitation made form an entirely new type of foam. It’s from MFC and this High Rise Foam comes in tons of sizes and colors, but it’s supposedly more durable than any other foam on the market. Regardless, this is a great stonefly pattern, and it’s not too hard to tie, either.

Up next is Davie McPhail’s take on the Hexagenia Limbata, one of the world’s largest mayflies. This pattern probably isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s hard to imagine a better match for those big ol’ bugs. Shoot, a smaller version might even work well for Green Drake hatches, too.

Finally, we have the Micro Jig Sculpin from Spirit Fly on YouTube, a channel I don’t think we’ve featured before. I love fishing sculpin patterns this time of year on tailwaters, and this looks like a fantastic tie.