Tying Tuesday: Euro Nymphs and More!

The first Tying Tuesday of 2025 features a few lessons on critical tying skills, along with a time-tested pattern and an interesting Euro nymph. It’s been too cold to fish in my neck of the woods, and I know I’ll be spinning up a few of these flies this week while I wait for warmer weather.

The first pattern this week is from Davie McPhail, one of the most talented tiers currently spinning hair and hackle. His videos are fantastic education tools, and this tutorial on the March Brown Euro Nymph is no exception. Even though I don’t get many March Browns in my neck of the woods, I bet I could adapt this pattern to closely match some of my local mayflies.

Up next is a new tutorial on tying a now-classic fly: Higa’s SOS. This little mayfly-esque imitation is a deadly pattern, and it’s a personal favorite of many guides I know. It’s also a go-to prospecting pattern for its inventor, Spencer Higa, who frequently uses it during trip to New Zealand.

Rounding out this week’s Tying Tuesday is the latest episode of Fly Fish Food’s Skill Builder series. This episode shows you an easy method for stripping quills, coloring thread, and twisting wire. These are must-have skills for many patterns, so if you’re struggling with them—or just new to tying in general—you’d do well to give this video a watch.