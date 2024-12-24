Tying Tuesday: Lights, Midges, and Streamers

For this week’s Tying Tuesday, we have two new fly patterns, and a video about different fly tying lights. Picking up a good light can make a huge difference in how long, and effectively, you’re able to tie flies. The one I have is some of the best money I’ve ever spent. After that, you’ll get treated to a nice midge pattern and a fun streamer!

We start with this video from Gig Harbor Fly Shop, which isn’t a tying tutorial, but a look at the best fly tying lights they’ve used. Getting a good light (I have a magnifying glass/light combo) is one of the best things you’ll do for your tying.

Up next is a fun midge pattern called the Five O’Clock Shadow. This is done up by the folks at AvidMax, and I really like how buggy this fly looks. A lot of our midge patterns tend to be streamlined and clean, but I think these shabby-looking ones can be more effective at times.

The last fly is a winter steelhead streamer, from Mainely Flies. These steelhead-specific streamers are always good for those fish, but I’ve often found they work just as well for “regular” trout, too. All the flash and movement gets the attention of just about any fish, I reckon.