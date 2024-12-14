An Overlooked Trout Town

Places like Ennis, Montana; Durango, Colorado; or Roscoe, New York regularly make the lists of “best trout towns in America.” These are places to move to and fish if you’re an aspiring trout bum.

The trouble is, those places aren’t secrets anymore, and they can start to feel a bit crowded with drift boats, guides, and fishing dogs.

There’s one town that flies under the radar, for the most part, and it was just featured in an article by Jessica McGlothlin in Fly Fisherman Magazine. That town is Helena, Montana.

It’s located right next to the Missouri River, it’s close to the Smith River, and not far from the Big Blackfoot and Clark Fork, either. It’s hard to pick a town more centrally located in the heart of great trout fishing.

