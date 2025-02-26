Fly Fishing Is a Craze in Britain

Even though fly fishing is a global sport, I think many of us—myself included—forget how much of an impact it has on other people. It’s not just the North American market that dominates fly fishing.

In fact, a recent story from The Times in London claims that “fishing, and in particular fly fishing” is Britain’s favorite sport and a “new youthful craze.”

The Times goes on to describe fly fishing’s hold on Britain’s youth as follows:

“In contrast to the raucous and raunchy fare of TikTok and others offering clickbait to Gen Z, lingering videos of tranquil river depths and perfect rod casts are inspiring a new breed of social media influencer. From Premier League footballers to burnt-out clubbers, fishing offers relief to those who are anxious, depressed or seeking an escape from hectic urban stress. And it is cheaper than therapy or medication.”

Perhaps more surprising is another Times article, published Feb. 24 by Lucy Holden, about fly fishing’s “anxiety-busting effects.”

Holden interviews Amie Battans, a “YouTube star” who posts fishing and nature videos. Battans talks extensively about why she thinks so many young people are drawn to fishing, pointing out how it helps get people out of the hustle-and-bustle of the world’s busiest cities.

“Fly-fishing uses all of your senses — you’ve got the touch of the water, smell of the water, you’re actively looking where to throw the fly, feeling the depths and flows of the river … it’s an overload in the best way,” Battans told Holden.

Fly fishing has also been given a shiny veneer through a BBC series, where comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse head around Britain on a fishing trip. While many anglers are familiar with Britain’s contributions to fly fishing as we know it, there seems to be another resurgence of British love and appreciation for the sport.

At any rate, both these recent stories go to show how wide-reaching an impact fly fishing can have.