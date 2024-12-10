Tying Tuesday: Simplest Parachute Mayfly

We’ve got an interesting group of flies for this week’s Tying Tuesday. Of particular note is the most interesting Pheasant Tail variation I think I’ve ever seen. There’s also “the simplest parachute mayfly pattern” and a fun bugger, as well. Have fun tying, and stay warm when testing out these flies!

Up first is a fly from Tom Jarman Fishing, who I don’t think we’ve featured on Tying Tuesday before. He claims to be able to show you the simplest parachute mayfly pattern. You’ll have to see it to believe it.



Madison, from Fly Fish Food, takes the stage next, showing off a Partridge Bugger pattern, using feathers from a bird she hunted herself. This is a buggy little fly that looks like it’ll have a ton of movement in the water. It’s just the sort of thing that can entice a wary brown trout to eat.



Rounding out this week is a really unique take on the classic Pheasant Tail. This Tuck Back Pheasant Tail utilizes a bead in place of a regular dubbing hotspot, and gives the fly slightly different proportions. I think it looks like it’ll fish, but I’d have to try a few out first, just to make sure.

