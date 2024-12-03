Tying Tuesday: Streamers Galore!

This week’s Tying Tuesday is streamer-heavy, but that’s to be expected given the time of year. You’ll learn how to put together a Fish Skull River Creature, and Cheech’s secret Complex Twist bugger. You’ll also get treated to a great Catskill dry fly.

This first fly is from the folks at AvidMax, and it’s tied from one of their kits. This one is the Fish Skull River Creature, and it certainly looks like it’ll fish. I might need a few of these in my own box.



Up next is a classic fly, tied by Davie McPhail. This is the Bivisible Pink Lady, a classic Catskill pattern that you don’t see that often, especially here in the West. As always, Davie does a wonderful job showing how the fly comes together.



To wrap things up, we’ll let Cheech from Fly Fish Food show you how to tie his favorite color of the Complex Twist Bugger, a fantastically buggy little pattern that does a great job catching fish and fishermen.

