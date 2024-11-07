MidCurrent Tested and Trusted: Cold Weather Fishing Gear I Love Right Now

With fall just about over, and winter set to rule for the next few months, I reckoned it’d be a good time to look at some of my favorite cold-weather gear. This is the stuff I depend on to keep me warm and dry during the worst weather of the year here in the Rockies. I know some anglers don’t like to fish year-round, but I love the solitude and quiet of fishing during the winter.

I’ve had this jacket since Skwala released it, and I love it more now than I did the first time I wore it. The only jacket I have warmer than this is stuffed with real down (nothing beats the warmth of real down) but the 3DEFX insulation in this jacket works wonders. It’s thin enough to layer under a hard shell if you run into rain or rough wind, and like all Skwala products, this thing moves and flexes with you as you’re on the water, so no movement is inhibited.

I think I’ve had these since Orvis released them, and they’ve yet to leave me cold during the winter. They’re the absolute best under-wader layer I’ve used (other than solid merino wool pants, which are pricey) and they’re fairly affordable, too. They work well if you wear a wool base layer with them, and they look good enough that you don’t need to worry about wearing them off the river, either.

I’ve had these for just over a year, and wore them on two separate trips to Alaska. The Boundary waders are among the most comfortable waders I’ve ever worn, and they’re proven to be likely the most durable, as well. They’re light, they move well with you on the water, and I just can’t say enough good about them. These waders have a big chest pocket, plus it’s lined with fleece for warming your hands on those really cold days. I’m thoroughly impressed with them, and at $600, they’re a pretty good price for a premium wader.