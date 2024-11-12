Tying Tuesday: Woolly Buggers, Blue-Wings, and Damsels

Winter keeps trying to make an appearance, so while we wait, why not tie some flies? This week’s Tying Tuesday is an interesting mix of streamers, dries, and nymphs, so there’s something here for everyone, even if you don’t primarily chase trout.

Does the Woolly Bugger need any improvements or changes? The folks at All Points Fly Shop say they’re not trying to reinvent the wheel with this pattern, but they are trying to make a few changes that’ll improve on this already fantastic fly. What do you think?



I’m a sucker for any blue-wing emerger pattern, and this Skinny Timmy BWO looks like something I’ll be throwing in my box for next spring. It’s a no-hackle pattern that should sit low in the surface and imitate both emergers and cripples.



Davie McPhail has the last pattern this week, a foam damsel nymph that looks really simple. I know I criminally underutilize damsel fly nymphs in my neck of the woods, so this is a good reminder to use these flies more often.

