Tying Tuesday: Winter Midges, Bunny Leeches, and CDC

This week’s Tying Tuesday is heavy on the subsurface flies, with a midge and streamer tutorial leading the way. You’ll get treated to a simple CDC emerger, as well. It’s time to start filling boxes for next spring, and these are all great flies to start with.

Davie McPhail leads us off this week with a 3-in-1 video! You’ll get an up-close look at three winter nymph patterns he recommends for small to large fisheries, and all three look like midges that I need in my own boxes.



McFly Angler has a great tutorial on tying a dubbed rabbit leech. I love rabbit leeches, and feel like they don’t get fished enough. In fact, I’d take them over most woolly buggers any day, because rabbit moves so well in the water.



We’ll wrap with with a CDC emerger pattern from MF Fly Tying, a channel I don’t think we’ve featured here before. This is a simple pattern, but it has all the elements needed to make it a great trout snack.

