Tying Tuesday: Streamers!

This week’s Tying Tuesday is streamer heavy. I guess it’s that time of year! We start out with an interesting flashy minnow pattern, then move on to the most unique leech I’ve ever seen. We’ll finish up with an ol’ classic, tied up in purple.

The first fly this week is a Palmer Chenille Minnow, from the folks at All Points Fly Shop + Outfitter on YouTube. This is a fairly simple pattern, but I love how much flash and pizzaz it has. I think it’d work on some of the more stubborn tailwater fish in the Rockies, if only because it’s so different from what a lot of us out here fish.



Snake River Fly has our next pattern, and it’s probably the most unique leech pattern I’ve ever seen. It’s the ZG One Worm tied M.O.A.L. style to impart even more movement and color variation. This thing looks like it’ll be deadly just about anywhere, but I bet it’d make a great bass fly, too.



To wrap things up, we have a purple version of the Near Nuff sculpin pattern from Cheech over at Fly Fish Food. If you need a sculpin pattern, this is the one, and they’re incredible effective just about anywhere you find those baitfish.

