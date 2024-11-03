Podcast Roundup: Nymphing, Streamers, and Travel

The Podcast Roundup this week features an in-depth look at nymphing strategies, then moves onto some information about streamer fishing. You’ll finish up with a great chat with Tim Flagler, about fly tying and destination travel. There’s quite a bit in this week’s lineup, so get comfortable while you get to listening.

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Untangled: Advanced Nymphing Strategies

We’re all probably familiar enough with the basics of nymphing, but how do you take the next step to become really great at it? That’s the focus of this episode of Untangled, and you’ll learn a few concepts that apply to both indicator and tight-line nymphing styles.

Fly Fishing Insider Podcast: Streamer Fishing

Host Christian Bacasa has Cody Kowitz, a guide who has experience in both Alaska and Michigan, on to talk about the finer points of streamer fishing and chasing migratory fish. That last topic is particularly interesting for anglers who don’t have much experience with migratory populations of fish, because it can be a paradigm-shifter when you understand just how seasonal some fisheries can be.

Articulate Fly Podcast: Fly Tying and Destination Travel

Tim Flagler, the renowned fly tier, joined host Marvin Cash on this episode of the Articulate Fly to talk about tying flies and destination travel. Tim is an interesting guy, and has had the opportunity to travel across the globe to fish a wide variety of places. Tim’s stories alone are worth tuning into this episode for.