Podcast Roundup: Fly Tying and Native Fish

This week’s Podcast Roundup features a trout-heavy bunch of shows. We start off with a discussion on why we catch trout in fits and spurts throughout the river, then move on to the similarities and differences between American and European fly tying. Finally, we’ll end with a panel discussion about native fish. There’s a lot of information in here, so get comfortable.

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Troutbitten: Catching Trout in Patches

In this episode of Troutbitten, Dom Swentosky and the crew talk about why we sometimes catch trout in patches throughout the river. You’ll put three or four into the net in one spot, then go for a while before running into your next one. Why exactly does that happen? You’ll have to listen to the show to hear what they think.

Orvis Podcast: Fly Tying with Barry Ord Clarke

Tom Rosenbauer, host of the Orvis podcast, sat down with Barry Ord Clarke to talk about the cross-pollination of fly tying between North American and European anglers. It’s an interesting chat, certainly helped by the fact that Barry is one of the best fly tiers in the world.

Into the Backing: Native vs Introduced Fish

April Vokey’s Into the Backing series is back, this time tackling the native versus introduced fish debate. She has Bob Mallard, from the Native Fish Coalition, along with Dr. Doug Thompson, a fluvial geomorphologist, on to talk about the importance of native fish, as well as the threats introduced fish face. Kirk Deeter and Tom Bie also join in to talk about their views on the subject.