Tying Tuesday: Deer Hair, Mayflies, and Caddis

This week’s Tying Tuesday starts off with a tutorial on how to tie with deer hair (a skill I desperately need to develop). Then, we learn about an interesting mayfly pattern, and end with a great caddis larva nymph. These flies should all have a spot in your box this fall, and I know tying them will keep me busy if the weather is too foul for fishing.

Up first in this week’s Tying Tuesday isn’t a specific pattern, but a fantastic video that teaches a critical skill for many different bugs: how to stack and tie with deer hair. I personally don’t enjoy tying with hair because I’m no good with it, but after watching this video, I’m inspired to give it another shot.



This next fly is from the folks at Mountainfly Fly Tying, and it’s just called the “Little RED Dry Fly.” It uses red biot and moose hair for the body, which should help it float, and it has enough good-looking mayfly attributes that I reckon this little bug will fish.



We’ll end with this great tutorial on tying up a Caddis Larva, from FisherFun on YouTube. I don’t think anglers pay enough attention to caddis nymphs, preferring to use general do-it-all imitations like a Hare’s Ear or Pheasant Tail. This little bug, though, is a great match for caddis larva in any trout stream.

