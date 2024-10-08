Tying Tuesday: Hooks, Wet Flies, and Mice

If you’re looking for effective fall flies to get a fish’s attention, then you’ve come to the right place. Whether you want a wet fly to toss on the cold days when the trout are warily eating off the top, or a big mouse to tempt a trophy into your net, we’ve got a great collection of fly tying tutorials this week.

Charlie Craven starts us off this week with an in-depth guide to understanding fly tying hooks. There’s no standardization in the fly tying world, and hook sizes vary widely from one manufacturer to another. This is a must-watch if you’re just getting into fly tying.

Up next, Lindsay Simpson treats us to a tutorial on tying the Back in Black wet fly, a great little pattern that is perfect for fall fishing right now. This is a simple tie, too.

Finally, if you’re looking for a big, meaty fly to tempt a trophy brown with this fall (or any other fish packing on the pounds ahead of winter) the Master Splinter might be a good option. This mouse fly, tied by Avid Max, might take some time, but it looks like it’ll fish.