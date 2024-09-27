G. Loomis Video Series

The folks over at G. Loomis, who make some of fly fishing’s most beloved rods, have recently launched a new video series titled “Feel Connected.” The series takes an in-depth look at how the rods are crafted in their Woodland, WA facility.

“This series is a tribute to the artisans and engineers who pour their heart and soul into every rod we produce,” said Red Kulper, Creative Director at G. Loomis. “The ‘Feel Connected’ series is an invitation to see and feel the connection between our craftsmen’s passion and the exceptional products we deliver.”

“Feel Connected” explores the brand’s familial culture, amplifying the voice of team members such as Chris Cogburn, the Process Engineering Manager and 27-year G. Loomis employee. In episode 1 of the series, Chris details the importance of the culture at the Woodland-based factory. “The factory has a great team-oriented culture, we all look out for each other. Every individual has a chance to influence the course of the business. It’s a powerful recipe for both business and personal success.”

Viewers take a visual journey through the meticulous processes of cutting-edge product engineering, development, production, finishing, field-testing, and

continuous innovation. “Handcrafted in Woodland, Washington” is not just a statement; it’s a testament to G. Loomis’ enduring commitment to excellence. As the Production Manager, Matt Wirkkala, explains in the forthcoming episode, “Handcrafted in Washington means our rods are designed, developed, and built in the Pacific Northwest by the hands of anglers for anglers.”

The first two episodes are out right now on YouTube, and you can watch the first one below.

