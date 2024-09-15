This week’s Podcast Roundup has everything from panfish to saltwater fly fishing. It starts off with the Orvis podcast talking to Bart Lombardo about late-season panfish tactics, then we get to hear from Dom Swentosky at Troutbitten about rise forms and hook sets for trout. Finally, we wrap things up with an in-depth look at fly fishing in Belize for tarpon, permit, and bonefish.

If you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Orvis Podcast: Late-season Panfishing

This edition of the Orvis podcast is one I reckon tons of anglers will love. Tom Rosenbauer had Bart Lombardo on to talk about successfully catching a bunch of late-season panfish. Bart is a guide from New Jersey, and an expert on all things panfish. For a trout-centric guy like me, this was a gold mine of information I can use to go chase some new-to-me fish.

Troutbitten Podcast: Rise Forms and Hook Sets

In this episode of the Troutbitten podcast, Dom Swentosky continues his season-long discourse on dry fly fishing. This episode focuses entirely on how to read rise forms, and properly setting the hook. These are two of the most critical trout fishing skills an angler can develop, and learning them is what truly changed my own dry fly game.

Fly Fishing Insider: Bonefish, Tarpon, and Permit in Belize

Christian Bacasa, hose of the podcast, has James Johnson on to talk all things fly fishing in Belize. They discuss everything from the generalities you’d need to know, like spotting nervous water, to more in-depth ideas, like how fish react to certain flies. It’s a great conversation if you’re looking to DIY a Belize trip anytime soon, or if you’re dreaming of getting back in the salt.