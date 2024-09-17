Tying Tuesday: Two Nymphs and a Dry

This week’s Tying Tuesday is fully fall-flavored, with a fantastic mayfly dun that is screaming to be fished during the late-season blue-wing hatches. Then we have two nymphs, one of which is stillwater-focused, and another that’s a variant of a tried-and-true nymph.

Up first is this spectacular little mayfly pattern from Davie McPhail, which he calls the autumn dun. I’m certainly tying some of these up (in smaller sizes, of course) for the trico hatches that are getting into full swing around here.



Our next fly is a fun twist on a trusty old pattern—the Rainbow Warrior. This one, tied by AvidMax, is the Black Variant Rainbow Warrior, and it looks intriguing enough to put a few in my box, I think.



Wrapping up this week’s Tying Tuesday is what Steve Cullen calls the Best Stillwater Hare’s Ear ever. That’s a big claim to make, but this bug looks like it’ll catch fish. And it’s a reminder that I really need to spend more time fishing lakes than rivers.

