Tying Tuesday: Fall Dry Flies

This week’s Tying Tuesday is decidedly fall-themed, with a nice mayfly spinner pattern, and an October caddis in the lineup. We end with a great tutorial on a Woolly Bugger (which I’ve never been able to tie quite to my satisfactions), and I reckon each of these flies deserves a spot in your box this fall.

Up first is a neat little fly from Charlie Craven, called the Profile Spinner. I’ve never seen this pattern before, and I love the idea behind it. It’s a regular mayfly spinner, but with a parachute post added for better visibility. I’m definitely tying a few up for this fall’s mayfly hatches!



October caddis hatches are right around the corner, and this pattern from AvidMax looks simple and should float forever. I’ve only ever tied one style of October caddis, and it’s worked alright, but I think I’ll need to give this one a try.



To wrap it up, we have a tutorial on the original Woolly Bugger, tied by the folks over at Mainely Flies. This is a time-tested, classic bug that fishes well year-round.

