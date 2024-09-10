Tying Tuesday: Wet Flies, Caddis, and Nymphs

With fall right around the corner, it’s time to fill your fly box with the flies fish want to eat. Among those are caddis and mayfly imitations, and we have two great patterns for those bugs in this week’s Tying Tuesday. We’ve also got a great little wet fly pattern, since fall is an ideal time to swing those flies.

Starting us off this week is a fall wet fly pattern from Mainely Flies. This is a simple tie (wet flies usually are) but it has enough sparkle and flash that I reckon it’ll work well for even the pickiest of trout.



This next pattern is from AvidMax, and it’s called the Clueless Caddis. It’s a slightly modern twist on the old reliable elk hair caddis pattern, with some flashy orange yarn to help improve visibility. Another tip from this video is using GSP thread for tying with hair, since it clamps down tighter than traditional thread.



The last fly this week is an interesting take on a Euro-style fly that combines elements of the perdigon with the classic Frenchie. This looks like it’ll fish, and I reckon I need a few in my own box.

