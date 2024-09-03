Tying Tuesday: Jigged Streamers, Mayflies, and Soft Hackles

With fall right around the corner, this week’s Tying Tuesday focuses on patterns that you can run out and use right now. From a jigged trout streamer, to a deadly simple mayfly pattern, to an interesting soft hackle, the only thing we’re missing is a good nymph.

Leading off this week is Egan’s Poacher, a wonderful little jigged trout streamer, tied by Charlie Craven. Jigged trout streamers are among my favorite flies to use, but they get less love than they deserve. I think they’re even easier than standard streamers to fish from shore, and from a drift boat, these flies are deadly. I highly recommend tying some up for fall fishing.



Up next is an interesting mayfly pattern that uses just two materials. The folks at Savage Flies call this the Mark One Mod Zero, because it’s the most basic mayfly pattern out there. By changing the size and color, you can imitate a wide variety of mayflies.



Rounding out this week’s group of videos is a one-feather soft hackle fly that looks like it’ll fish, especially during the fall blue-wing hatches out West. I don’t fish soft hackles nearly as much as I should, so I might tie a few of these up and head to river real soon.

