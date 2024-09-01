Podcast Roundup – DIY Fishing, Alaskan Lessons, and Mending

The Podcast Roundup this week features advice on how to plan your own DIY fishing trip, some lessons learned from fly fishing in Alaska, and casting and mending tips specific to fishing with dry flies. Each episode is packed with information, and certainly worth your time to listen to.

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Orvis Podcast: How to Plan a DIY Fishing Trip

This edition of the Orvis podcast will certainly grab the attention of listeners, since DIY trips are always something folks are interested in. Joe Bibbo joins Tom Rosenbauer to talk about how to plan the perfect DIY trip, and Bibbo wold be the man to listen to on this topic. He’s traveled all over America, and has made plenty of mistakes, so he can give advice to listeners on what not to do. This is definitely worth a listen if you’re planning your own trip anytime soon.

Untangled: 4 Lessons from Fly Fishing in Alaska

If you’ve ever wondered just how similar Alaskan fly fishing is to what we do here in the Lower 48, this episode of Untangled might be able to help out. You’ll hear all about a recent trip to Alaska, and what the host learned from his time chasing salmon, trout, grayling, and dolly varden.

Troutbitten Podcast: Casting and Mending

This is the third episode in Troutbitten’s Dry Fly Skills Series, and this one focuses entirely on the skills of casting and mending. Perfect drifts are incredibly important in dry fly fishing, and knowing how to cast and mend are critical skills if you want to put a few fish in the net. This show is definitely worth your time if you’d like to hone your dry fly skills before the best of the fall hatches arrives.