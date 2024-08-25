This week’s Podcast Roundup has a few timely entires, about hopper fishing and tying up predator flies. Guides are interviewed in all three of these episodes, so there’s a lot of knowledge here for the angler willing to listen and take some notes.

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Articulate Fly Podcast: Predator Flies and Sparkle Boats

In this episode of the Articulate Fly podcast, Marvin Cash sat down with Steve Maldonado, to talk about his journey from fishing in sparkle boats to his love of fly fishing. Steve is known for tying up enormous predator flies, and gives a lot of great insight into fly design overall. If you’re looking to learn more about flies and how to make them really attractive to fish, this is a podcast you shouldn’t miss.

Fly Fishing Insider Podcast: Pennsylvania Muskie Fly Fishing

Christian Bacasa, host of the Fly Fishing Insider Podcast, interviewed Dominic Petruzzi about chasing predator fish in Pennsylvania, muskie in particular. The two talk about the current state of muskie fishing in PA, and Dominic dishes on some tips and tricks for effectively chasing these toothy, elusive critters.

Wade Out There Podcast: Hopper Fishing Tactics

Host Jason Shemchuck sat down with Evan Keen, a guide from Montana, to talk about summer hopper fishing tactics. A lot of anglers think hopper fishing is as easy as slapping the bug on the water, but there’s more to it than that. This is a timely podcast, and one you definitely need to listen to if you’re looking to get into some great hopper action this summer.