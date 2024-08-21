Benchmade Releases the Water Collection

This series of purpose-built knives aims to address the unique challenges faced by anglers and other water enthusiasts, combining Benchmade’s 40-year legacy of American craftsmanship with cutting-edge materials and designs.

The Water Collection introduces four distinct models, each tailored to specific needs:

For the hook-and-cook crowd, the Fishcrafter (available in 7″ and 9″ versions) is a solid option for getting the meat. A flexible blade and corrosion-resistant properties along with two blade length options make it ideal for everything from quick streamside filleting to carving up larger catches.

The Mini Adira and Adira folding knives offer versatility in a pocket-sized package. Featuring Benchmade’s signature AXIS lock, these knives are designed for one-handed operation—a handy feature when your other hand is otherwise occupied.

The Undercurrent, a 4.5″ fixed blade, serves as a multi-purpose marine knife and safety tool. It’s the kind of knife you hope you never need but will be glad to have if you do.

Rounding out the series is the Intersect, a compact 2.68″ fixed blade that’s perfect for detailed work or as a backup blade when space is at a premium.

What sets the Water Collection apart is the CPM-MagnaCut steel, a material that promises exceptional edge retention and corrosion resistance. In environments where knives are constantly exposed to water, sand, and fish slime, these properties could be game-changers.

The handles, made from either Santoprene or Depth Blue Grivory, are designed to provide a secure grip even in wet and slippery conditions—a thoughtful and important touch that shows Benchmade’s understanding of the demands placed on tools used in wet and slippery conditions.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the Water Series, and all Benchmade blades, is the LifeSharp program. This free lifetime knife sharpening and maintenance service essentially guarantees that your investment will stay sharp and functional for years to come. In an age where many products seem designed for obsolescence, this commitment to longevity is refreshing.

Quality does comes at a price. The Water Collection is positioned in the premium segment of the market, with prices ranging from $200 for the Intersect to $250 for the Undercurrent and larger Fishcrafter models. While this might give some anglers pause, those who spend significant time on the water will find the investment worthwhile.

Whether you’re done wrestling with a tangled leader, preparing streamside sushi, or (heaven forbid) freeing yourself from a potentially dangerous situation, a reliable knife is an essential piece of gear. With the Water Collection, Benchmade seems to be offering not just a tool, but a long-term fishing companion.

The Benchmade Water Collection is now available through select retailers and at benchmade.com.