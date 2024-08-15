Lid Rig 3.0 – People’s Premium Nipper

The folks over at Lid Rig have just announced the release of their newest product, the Lid Rig 3.0, also known as the “People’s Premium Nipper.” This set of line nippers “redefines cutting tools for the avid angler,” per a company press release, and should cut anything from 8x tippet for braid.

“The Lid Rig 3.0 is the culmination of 5 years and thousands of customers’ input which is why it has been dubbed, ‘The People’s Premium Nipper,'” said Scott Wilday, owner of Lid Rig. “With our customers’ help, we believe that we have created the best quality, most versatile & innovative premium nippers available for the best price. It has been a fun journey & humbling to see our magnetic fishing system come together and be so well received by the industry! In the past year, we have launched 10 new magnetically innovative products that all work together to fit how you fish.”

The Lid Rig 3.0 has a few notable features, including:

Ergonomic Innovation: The Lid Rig 3.0 boasts a larger body yet lighter than its predecessor. It marries comfort with function, ensuring effortless handling and control.

Advanced Construction: Crafted with type III anodized aluminum bodies coupled with replaceable stainless steel jaws.

Unique Magnetic “Spring”: Utilizing two sets of rare earth magnets, the nipper’s jaws remain open without relying on hinges, eliminating potential corrosion issues.

Customizable Aesthetic: Customers can choose from four eye-catching colors—Black, Gold, Blue, and Olive. Additionally, we offer laser etching for personalized logos and designs.

You can preorder the Lid Rig 3.0 here.