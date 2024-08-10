Simms Launches Fall 2024 Line

Simms Fishing Products, preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear, footwear, and technical fishing apparel launch Fall 2024, a product collection inspired by the world’s fishiest destinations and built to keep anglers warm and dry regardless of the conditions.

Simms views the world through the lens of fishing. Whether close to home or across an ocean, there’s more to every destination than meets the eye. Spanning across all categories, Fall 2024 caters to anglers who are either aiming to, or actively engaged in, unpacking their own personal bucket list. Every piece of gear and apparel in this collection embodies’ Simms’ commitment to enabling every angler to fully enjoy their passion with both comfort and confidence.

“We are really excited about the solutions we’re delivering for anglers with our Fall 2024 collection. The fall season always presents interesting problems to solve: cold, wet, windy weather combined with incredible angling opportunities in many fisheries” says Ben Christensen, Head of Simms. “Fall 2024 is reflective of our commitment to superior materials, technology, and product design. This is true across the line whether the product is intended purely for on-water use, or for the angling lifestyle.”

Leading the charge of Fall 2024 and exemplifying the destination theme is the all-new Tailwind Collection, a collection of luggage with only one thing on its mind — fishing. Serving as the anchor of the collection is the Tailwind 100L Roller. Constructed with a rugged, compression-molded, water-resistant exterior, the Tailwind Roller is the go-to companion to support the longest and most ambitious trips. Built with a lightweight yet durable aluminum frame, the Roller features a 270-degree main opening to expose a cavernous main compartment. A zippered face pocket on the front allows quick access to smaller items, and zippered mesh pockets underneath the lid provide optimal organization. Internal compression straps secure gear while in transit and two highly durable handles located on both sides offer easy lifting and loading capabilities.

For a soft-sided, high-capacity option, the Tailwind Collection includes the 80L- and 50L-Duffel. Utilizing the same abrasion, tear, and water-resistant fabric as the Roller, both duffels offer a clamshell style opening to a spacious main compartment. Both feature a zippered stash pocket on the top and also come equipped with zippered mesh organization pockets underneath the lid. Additional storage includes a secondary zippered compartment on the bottom to store dirty and/or wet clothes for the trip back home. Finally, the duffels include a deployable, stowable, and removable shoulder harness for a convenient backpack carry option.

To safely store hardgoods such as rods and reels, the Tailwind collection is also inclusive of the award-wining Rod & Reel Vault. Built with a sturdy compression molded 900D ballistic polyester for reliable performance, the Tailwind Rod & Reel Vault features a clamshell opening with customizable internal organization panels. Accessory pockets under the lid offer a convenient place to stash fly lines and fly boxes, and a removable shoulder harness provides anglers with a convenient backpack style carry option. The Vault can easily accommodate multiple 4-piece rods up to 10 feet and multiple reels. Other members of the family include the Tailwind Backpack, the Tailwind Rod Cannon, and the Tailwind Reel Vault.

Fall 2024 has also been revamped to include several fantastic new options in the footwear category. For salt water enthusiasts, the new Zipit Bootie is built with a combination of neoprene and vulcanized rubber for comfort, traction and stability. Equipped with a non-corrosive zipper on the side, anglers can slide in and out of the bootie with ease. Simms beloved Challenger collection expands with the addition of the all-new Challenger Insulated Boot. Constructed with a 7mm neoprene upper, the 14” boot features vulcanized rubber for durability and stability and a grid-fleece liner for optimal warmth. In addition, Simms is also proud to introduce the Challenger Slip-On Shoe, built with the same materials and components, the Slip-On provides anglers with a 5” on-deck option.

Simms sportswear category continues to grow with new offerings in both technical and lifestyle apparel. With a burly DWR treated Nylon exterior, the Gallatin Chore Coat provides cozy warmth with its brushed flannel liner. The Bristol Reversible Jacket is another exciting new piece that provides anglers with a rugged insulated flannel and a techy DWR insulated jacket in a single garment. Powered by PrimaLoft Eco Black insulation, the Bristol Reversible offers anglers superior warmth and versatility.

On the technical side, Simms’ all-new Confluence Shirt is built with performance driven fabrics that stretch to provide a completely unhindered range-of-motion. Treated with DWR for water repellency, the shirt also features two vertical zippered gusseted chest pockets constructed with water resistant fabric.

With a DWR treated recycled stretch-knit exterior and a grid-fleece liner, the all-new Confluence Hoody ranks as a Fall 2024 standout in the Outerwear category. A five panel, close fitting hood complements a high collar for maximum warmth and bonded water-resistant chest pockets with vertical zippers provide low profile onbody storage. The jacket also includes two zippered handwarmer pockets that include bonus interior pockets ideal for storing a hat or a pair of gloves.

Women also have plenty of new technical and lifestyle apparel options to explore. For the rainy months ahead, Simms has implemented a revamp of the award-winning W’s G3 Guide Jacket. Built with a Women’s specific fit and 3-layer Gore-Tex Pro Shell fabric, the jacket comes equipped with a 3-point adjustable hood and adjustable cuffs designed to seal water out. For mobility, the jacket utilizes a strategically mapped fabric construction. Two oversized zippered chest pockets easily accommodate fly boxes and other small essentials while two zippered micro-fleece lined hand pockets provide revitalizing warmth. As a bonus, these handwarmer pockets also include interior zippers that allow anglers to access their waders without having to remove their jacket.

For windier days, the all-new W’s Tamarack Hoody is quickly becoming a favorite. Built with wind and water-resistant softshell fabric, the Tamarack Hoody is constructed with an ultra-warm faux fur interior. The jacket also features a zippered chest pocket to stash smaller accessories and two faux fur lined handwarmer pockets.

For layering, Women anglers now have access to the all-new W’s Thermal Jogger. Built with a smooth and stretchy knit face and a moisture wicking, antimicrobial treated grid fleece backside, the Women’s Thermal Jogger also comes equipped with a comfy stretch waist band with an adjustable drawcord.

All of the gear mentioned above are only a small portion of the all-new Fall 2024 product offering. Visit your local retailer or visit simmsfishing.com to see the Fall 2024 lineup in its entirety.