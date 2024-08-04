This week’s Podcast Roundup features a chat with the folks at Trout Routes, a conversation about fly design, and the first in a series of episodes about fishing with dry flies. It’s a great mix of content to tide us over as the best of the summer hatches wind down.

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Wet Fly Swing Podcast: Trout Routes App

Dave Stewart, host of the Wet Fly Swing podcast, sat down with Erik Johnsen to talk about the newest updates and features to the Trout Routes app, a popular mapping software that’s used by anglers to find new trout streams. If you haven’t heard of Trout Routes, or you’re still on the fence about fishing apps in general, this could be a good podcast to listen to.

WadeOutThere Podcast: Fly Design and How Your Fly Rides

In this episode, host Jason Shemchuk talks with angler Danny Lane from Idaho Falls. Danny is an accomplished angler who spends a lot of time on the Henry’s Fork, and their topic of discussion today is about designing your own dry flies. Specifically, Danny and Jason look at the importance of how a fly looks on the water, from a fish’s perspective. After all, that’s the one that matters most.

Troutbitten Podcast: Dry Fly Skills Series #1 – When and Why

If you want to up your dry fly skills, or are just curious about dry flies in general, then you should listen to this episode of Troutbitten. As the title implies, this is the first in a series of podcast episodes dedicated to dry fly skills, so you can bet you’ll come away from it with a few ideas to try the next time you’re on the water. Dom Swentosky and his group always put out a great show.