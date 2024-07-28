This week’s Podcast Roundup has a diverse set of topics. We start off with a discussion on what trout hear and smell, then get into some common fly fishing problems and how to avoid them. Finally, we wrap things up with a discussion about tenkara. So, get comfortable, cue up these shows, and enjoy a few hours of fly fishing, even if you can’t make it to the river.

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Orvis Podcast: What Trout Hear and Smell

A while ago, Tom Rosenbauer had Jason Randall on to talk about what trout see. Randall is an expert on this sort of thing, so Rosenbauer brought him back to talk all about what trout hear and smell. Can they hear your studded boots as you walk up the river? Can they smell your flies? It’s a fascinating conversation that every trout angler should listen to.

Untangled: 5 Common Fly Fishing Problems and How To Fix Them

On this episode of Untangled, Alex Stulce joins Spencer Durrant to walk listeners through five of the most common fly fishing problems you’ll encounter, and how to overcome them. This includes what to do if fish refuse your fly, or the steps to take if you get to the river and don’t see any fish rising.

Casting Across: Tenkara

For the 298th episode of Casting Across, host Matthew Lourdeau discusses tenkara. That style of fishing can spur a lot of opinion, but as always, Matthew does a great job of going through the topic, and he deftly explains why it’s a style of fishing he enjoys.