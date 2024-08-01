New Film: All That Is Sacred

Yeti has released a new film that I reckon every angler should watch. “All That Is Sacred” is a look back at the early days of tarpon fishing in Key West in the late 60’s and early 70’s. As with all things fly fishing, though, it’s about so much more than fishing. The film uses restored footage from a long-forgotten movie called “Tarpon” that features some of the best tarpon footage caught on camera.

Tom McGuane, Jim Harrison, Jimmy Buffet, Guy De La Valdene, and others make an appearance in the film, talking about the special time it was to have so many literary and musical talents all together in a single town, many consumed by that passion for tarpon fishing.

The official description from Yeti is as follows:

In the late 60’s a group of poets, writers and musicians descended upon the lawless tip of the United States to pursue their love of literature and fishing (and cocaine and acid). Initiated by Tom McGuane – the prodigal son of American Literature in the 1970’s – his friends Jim Harrison, Richard Brautigan, Russell Chatham and Jimmy Buffett soon joined him. This crew and that era were captured on film by Guy De La Valdene and Christian Odasso in an obscure documentary called “Tarpon” in 1974. They went on to create some of the best art, poetry, novels, and music of their generation – but there will never be anything like Key West in the early 70’s. If you were lucky to survive it.