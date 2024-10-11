Drake Appears on ‘The Drake’ Cover

Canadian rapper and global star Drake appeared on the most recent cover of The Drake, a magazine most of us are familiar with here in the fly fishing world. His appearance on the cover has caused an interesting reaction across the world, and in our own niche.

Some took to social media to complain that Drake “turned down” an offer to appear at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, but accepted to be on the cover of an “obscure” magazine, according to the Toronto Star.

Many people expressed disbelief that Drake would be on a magazine cover like The Drake. The magazine hasn’t made an official statement about the cover, and Drake hasn’t posted the photo on his own social media channels, either.