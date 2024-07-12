Only Fishing for Bass, Pike

Kirk Deeter’s most recent column at Angling Trade tackles the new research from Keep Fish Wet, and it’s worth your time to read. In case you’re not aware, the folks at Keep Fish Wet released new research that says, in part, the long-held belief that 68F is the water temperature at which we should stop fishing for trout. The new research pushes the idea that the actual threshold of causing potential harm to trout is 61F. That’s a stark difference, and presents interesting challenges from a management perspective.

Deeter says that, in light of this information and all the other problems we know trout face, perhaps it’s better to focus on bass and pike fishing during summer instead.

“As someone who has written to encourage anglers to broaden the horizons, and target bass, and carp, and pike, and myriad other less temperature-sensitive species, I’ve seen the writing on the wall for years,” Deeter writes.

The writing on the wall is the potential end of trout fishing as we know it, and a complete upheaval of the fly fishing industry in general. After all, as Deeter notes, 75% of all fly rods sold in the U.S. are 9′ 5-weights, the do-it-all trout rod.

Deeter ends his piece asking if readers feel the same way he does, and what they’re doing in their own circles to help trout fisheries. While it’s short, Deeter’s article is worth your time and consideration. Read it here.