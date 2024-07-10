Conservation Alliance Gains New Members

The Conservation Alliance (TCA) is a group that “protects outdoor spaces and wild places” that leverages its members to push new initiatives. Over the years, TCA has protected over 4,500 miles of river and removed 38 dams, according to Fly Fisherman Magazine. TCA recently gained new members – Simms and Mayfly Outdoors. Mayfly is the parent company of Abel Reels, Ross Reels, Dyna King, and Airflo.

“This represents an exciting moment for the growth and expansion of our membership at The Conservation Alliance,” said Conor McElyea, Senior Director of Membership at TCA in a press release. “Fishing ranks second in annual outdoor participation, and having these reputable fly-fishing brands join our membership is key to improving representation from a segment that has long been absent.”

TCA was originally founded in 1989 by Kelty, Patagonia, REI, and The North Face, with a goal to increase outdoor industry support for conservation efforts. Since then, TCA has contributed $32.6 million to conservation groups, which they say has protected 96 million acres of wild lands.

You can read more about the new members here.