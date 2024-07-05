Ansil Saunders, Guide and Activist, Passes

Ansil Saunders, the legendary bonefish guide and civil rights activist from Bimini, Bahamas, passed away last week.

Saunders was a pioneer in chasing bonefish in the Bahamas, and served as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s guide when Dr. King visited the Bahamas. The greater fly fishing world was introduced to Saunders in the film “Mighty Waters.”

The Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association released a statement on Saunders’ passing, which read in part: “Born and raised in Bimini, Ansil was a unique figure in the fly fishing community. His dedication over fifty years to guiding anglers through the pristine waters of The Bahamas was unparalleled. His ability to find the most elusive fish and his warm and generous spirit earned him legendary status in the fly fishing community, both locally and internationally. Ansil’s contributions extend far beyond his skills as a guide. He was a tireless advocate for environmental conservation, working diligently to ensure that future generations could enjoy the same natural beauty and abundance that he cherished.”

For those who want to get to know Saunders more, or relive the legacy he left behind, you can watch the “Mighty Waters” film below.

