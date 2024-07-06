Hilary Hutcheson, a renowned guide and writer from Montana, recently wrote an important story in Fly Fisherman Magazine profiling The Redside Foundation.

The Redside Foundation is a group dedicated to addressing the mental health challenges that come with being a guide, and Hutcheson's story does a spectacular job getting at the human element involved here. Her story does discuss suicide and self-harm, so some warning is needed before reading. However, it's something that every angler should read, if only to better understand the unique position guides often find themselves in.

You can read the story here.