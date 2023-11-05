New Chest Fly Box Review

Back in the old days, I guess it was relatively common for fly anglers to carry a series of fly boxes strapped to their chest. As a kid, I never saw an old guy use this fly storage system, so it must be relatively old. That said, Ken Baldwin did a review of a modern version of this design over at Men’s Journal, and it’s worth taking a look at.

C&F Design have unveiled a chest fly box that’s exactly what it sounds like. You don’t need to fumble in individual fly boxes to find the right fly. Instead, they’re all stored in a larger fly box that’s hanging around your neck. I’m not sure how much I’d like this piece of gear, but Ken Baldwin has a lot of good things to say about it. You can read his thoughts here.