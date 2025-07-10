No Fish Dry July Giveaway from #keepfishwet

The annual “No Fish Dry July” campaign from Keep Fish Wet is an attempt to give game fish a break during the hottest month of the year. The concept is simple: “No Fish Dry July encourages anglers to ask themselves ‘do I really need a photo of my fish?’ and challenges them not to take a single fish photo during July. ” Instead, you’re encouraged to take photos of everything but the fish, focusing instead on everything else that makes time on the water so special.

This year, to add further incentive, the organization has put together a cool giveaway. All you’ve got to do is tag your fish-less photos #NoFishDryJuly and #KeepFishWet on Instagram and follow @keep.fish.wet. The list of prizes is pretty impressive.

Click here for full giveaway details