New Video Highlights TU’s Golden Trout Project

California Golden Trout are celebrated everywhere they’ve been transplanted across the West, but the native range of these beautiful fish is limited to the headwater meadow streams of the Kern River watershed high in the southern Sierra Nevada backcountry. Today, these populations are struggling. Generations of habitat loss and hybridization have limited Golden Trout to a tiny fraction of their historic range and numbers.

A new film from Trout Unlimited celebrates the incredible work being done to restore this iconic species and their home waters.

