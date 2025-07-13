Video: The Story Behind Russ Maddin’s Circus Peanut Articulated Streamer

The Circus Peanut was one of the patterns that ushered in the age of articulated streamers, and a new video from Montana Fly Company features Russ Maddin’s recollections of how the pattern came to be. A guide based in Traverse City, Michigan, Maddin describes what it was like to tie and fish these large streamers back in the day. In the video below, Maddin shows you how to tie the “OG” version of the Circus Peanut, as the original version has gone through many variations over the years.

