New Website Streamlines Process of Buying Small Watercraft

Are you in the market for a drift boat, inflatable kayak, or some other fishing watercraft? Small Craft Sales, a new online hub dedicated to small, specialty watercraft, is taking the headache out of buying and selling boats online. Designed for anglers, rafters, kayakers, wooden-boat enthusiasts, and day cruisers, the platform offers a scam-free alternative to cluttered classifieds like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

“Boat geeks know exactly what they want, but unstructured sites can be a mess,” said Tim Romano, founder of Small Craft Sales. “We’re here to connect passionate boaters and simplify the process.”

Small Craft Sales offers:

New and used items

Filtered, pinpointed search to end mindless scrolling

Multi-channel promotion of listings via the website, newsletter, and social media

A curated, boating-focused community for buyers and sellers nationwide

Beyond listings, the site features content to help users stay safer and more capable on the water. Sellers will be automatically entered into monthly prize drawings for gear like coolers, oars, motors electronics, and more.

To celebrate the launch, the website is making a special offer: All boat listings are FREE through August 1st, 2025—no strings, no trial gimmicks. Plus, anyone who lists a boat OR simply signs up for our newsletter before then will be automatically entered to win:

A $500 Sawyer Paddles & Oars gift card

A YETI Tundra Cooler (45 or 65 model)

Click here to check out Small Craft Sales