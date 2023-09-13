Building The Most Accurate Fly Rods

If you’ve ever wondered what exactly goes into building a high-end graphite fly rod, then you should read through this story from Tim Schulz over at Hatch Magazine. Tim walks us through a recent trip he took to the Orvis Rod Factory, where the guys showed him parts of the rod building process. For anyone interested in rods, or gear in general, this is a must-read piece.

Tim also does a great job explaining why a fly rod can be inherently accurate. Good, accurate casting is the responsibility of the angler, but the right tool can make a world of difference.

Read the whole story here.