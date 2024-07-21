This week’s Podcast Roundup features an interview with a peacock bass guide in south Florida, a chat with competitive angler Mike Komara, and a discussion about Project Healing Waters with AJ Gottschalk. It’s a diverse lineup of shows, with an episode for everyone.

If you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please reach out.

Orvis Podcast: Peacock Bass in South Florida

In this episode, Tom Rosenbauer sat down with Captain Drew Rodriguez to talk about fishing for peacock bass in south Florida. Drew is the only freshwater Orvis-endorsed guide in Florida, which is a fine accomplishment in its own right. But he’s also the go-to expert for chasing these exotic fish on a fly rod, which is one of the more intriguing angling opportunities out there. They’re a year-round target in the Miami area, and catching 30 a day is considered “slow.”

Fly Fishing Insider Podcast: Approach From a Competition Angler

If you’ve ever been curious about the world of competitive fly fishing, this episode of the Fly Fishing Insider Podcast is for you. Host Christian Bacasa sat down with Mike Komara, a competitive angler, who talks all about the experience of fishing at different levels throughout the sport. You’ll get some insight on how he approaches the water, as well as what fly fishing tournaments are like.

Wet Fly Swing Podcast: Fly Fishing’s Impact on Veterans

Dave Stewart sat down with AJ Gottschalk from Project Healing Waters to discuss that group’s efforts, which includes helping veterans cope with their stressors through fly fishing. If you’ve heard of Project Healing Waters, but always wanted to know more, this episode is the perfect deep dive to do just that.