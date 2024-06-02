Orvis Podcast: All About Polarized Sunglasses

I was on a fishing trip a few years ago (is there any other kind of trip?) and realized, after rigging up, that I’d forgotten my sunglasses at home. I told my buddies to hit the water, while I headed back to the nearest gas station. I refused to fish without polarized sunglasses. Without them, I can’t see my flies, and I can’t see the structure of the river nearly as well. I’m also a firm believer in taking care of my eyes, seeing as they’re important for fly fishing. I reckon days of staring at water with sun glaring off it isn’t good for your long-term ocular health.

But if that’s not enough to convince you, then you should listen to this latest episode of the Orvis podcast. Tom Rosenbauer sat down with Renato Cappuccitti, of Bajio Sunglasses, to talk all about polarized lenses. You’ll learn about the basics, as well as some more advanced info.

You can listen to that episode here.