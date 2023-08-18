Patagonia Debuts New Forra Wading Boots

Patagonia has partnered with Italian footwear company Fitwell to produce their new Forra line of wading boots. The boots feature an “adjustable web lacing system” in lieu of normal laces or the ever-popular BOA system. They’re also built with a CODURA upper, which Patagonia says sheds weight while retaining durability.

Much of what we hear from manufacturers about wading boots is the same – they’re light, they grip well, and they’ll be stable while in the water. The only way to really know if these boots are up to the challenge of fly fishing is to get them in the hands of customers. With Patagonia’s reputation and track record, however, it’s a safe bet that the Forra boots will deliver on most of the company’s promises.

You can read a full press release about the boots below.

Wading boots are some of the most complicated and technical gear in the outdoor world. Submersion, hiking, bushwhacking, sun, salt, crawling, kneeling, climbing—the stresses that anglers place on their boots are tested every time they hit the trail and the water. Engineered to traverse the scrambles, climbs and approaches leading to where the wild things swim, Patagonia’s new Forra Wading Boots Built by Fitwell are superlight, remarkably comfortable and—thanks to punishing real-world testing— expedition tough.

Built on a solid foundation of sticky Vibram® Mars soles and durable HexaBase lugs, the Forras provide a wide contact area for wet grip and dry traction. The EVA midsole is designed for durability, comfort, shock absorption and all-day support. The boots offer enhanced ankle and toe box protection and lightweight stability for technical approaches, scrambling, and boulder-filled wading conditions. The hard-wearing CORDURA® mesh uppers are quick-drying, quick-draining and don’t add unneeded ounces. An adjustable web lacing system provides a secure fit in critical situations on or off the water. All hardware is non-corrosive and abrasion-resistant.

“The Forra Boots exceed expectations in every way,” said Patagonia Fly Fishing’s Matt Millette. “They are remarkably lightweight, tough and as good in a swift boulder run as they are on a technical canyon descent to the water. Their versatility and performance are simply fantastic, both overland and underwater.”

Forra Wading Boots Built by Fitwell Key Features:

Weighing 41 ounces, they provide lightweight support with enhanced protection in toe box and ankle for quick, stable approaches and demanding wading.

Hard-wearing CORDURA® mesh uppers are quick-drying, quick-draining and lightweight.

The adjustable web lacing system provides a secure, custom fit. All hardware is non-corrosive and abrasion-resistant.

When unpredictable conditions call for additional traction, they can paired with our tungsten-carbide Grip Studs Traction Kit, which has been created specifically for the Forras.

The Forra Wading Boots are available for $299 USD.