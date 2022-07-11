Miss Mayfly Launches New Wading Boot

Miss Mayfly, the company to produce the world’s first line of fishing and wading gear designed exclusively to fit all women, has launched a new wading boot. This wading boot, called the Moxie, is available for purchase now. Below is a press release from Miss Mayfly on this new product.

Miss Mayfly® is excited to announce the launch of its new “Moxie” Boot available in the colors dusty blue or sage with the option of felt or rubber soles.

The lightweight boots are equipped with strong heel stability courtesy of its plush neoprene ankle padding, long wear comfortability through foam arch support insoles, and molded toe guards that create rugged durability while still offering an exceptional fit for a woman’s foot.

The Miss Mayfly® Moxie Boot in a rubber sole with locking quick laces also provides a functional design suitable for hiking.

“Miss Mayfly® is continuously seeking innovative ways to create better fitting gear for women that supports the most epic day on the water,” said Kimberly Ranalla, Miss Mayfly® founder and designer. “With its ideal fit, and deluxe comfort, I truly believe we’ve created the right support you need on the water for a first-class fishing experience.”

The “Moxie” Boot is now available for purchase online at www.missmayfly.com as well as at local retailers across the country.