What are the “Essential” Trout Skills?

How do you become a better fly fisher? It’s a question we all wrangle with in our angling lives, and Todd Tanner—writer and founder of School of Trout—has some definite opinions about it.

Skills—the ability to cast accurately, or to get the exact drift you need, or to tie a perfect fly, or to read a river like a book—don’t just happen. They certainly don’t appear at the front door like a package from Amazon. As Tiger Woods once said about golf, “Talent is something you are born with, and a skill is something you develop. 99% of what you need to succeed in golf are skills.” The same, of course, is true for fly fishing.

Todd is one of the deepest thinkers in the sport, and his thoughts on almost any subject are worth considering.

