Costa Debuts Two New Lifestyle Frames

Costa Sunglasses, manufacturer of the first color-enhancing all-polarized glass sunglass lens, welcomes two new lifestyle frames to its spring 2022 collection – Salina and Paunch. Inspired by salty surf and tropical locales, Salina and Paunch have a sleek, adventure-ready style designed to look good and play hard no matter your plans.

The more feminine Salina is a call to the salty coastlines and sunny destinations it was inspired by. Paunch heeds to the white sands, clear waters and legendary surfing of Bocas Del Toro in Panama. Meant to draw you out onto the water, interior sculpting on both frames resemble the hull of a boat. Additional seaworthy features include textured Hydrolite® grip nose pads for a comfortable and secure fit.

Salina and Paunch come with Costa’s polarized, color-enhancing 580® lens technology for superior clarity and definition. Custom lens options include glass or polycarbonate and four colorways – gray, blue mirror, green mirror and copper silver mirror (Salina only). In addition, the lightweight Bio-Resin frame reduces the carbon footprint of each pair over standard nylon while holding its durability and style.

“These frames are an ode to what we love most – life out on the water,” said John Acosta, Vice President of Marketing at Costa. “These frames have it all – good looks, high-quality features and an approachable price point. However you get out on the water this summer — fishing, paddling, riding waves, boating — Salina and Paunch have you covered.”

Starting at just $167 (580P), Salina and Paunch are now available at local dealers or Costasunglasses.com. For more information about Costa’s full collection of award-winning sports performance and lifestyle frames, visit Costasunglasses.com.