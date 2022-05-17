St. Croix Returning to Fly Fishing

St. Croix has always been a big name in fishing. For a while, they were serious contenders in the fly fishing world. That changed a decade ago when the company decided to focus on its conventional gear, with the intention to return to fly fishing at a later date.

That later date is fast approaching, according to Chris Hunt. In this story for Hatch Magazine, Hunt details how St. Croix plans to make a return to fly fishing. Read the story in full here.