{"pos":"top","cat":["commentary","stories-essays"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Story: Winter Fly Fishing

December 1, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

winter fly fishingThis story is the latest installment in Dom Swentosky’s series on fly fishing during the winter months, titled “Something’s Always Gonna Hurt.”

As an avid winter fly fisher myself, I can attest to the truth of Dom’s story. Something always hurts when you’re fishing in the coldest months of the year. But it hurts more to stay at home.

Read the story in full here.