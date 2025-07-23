Research Leads to Proposed Regulation Changes on Wyoming’s North Platte

The North Platte is renowned for big fish and lot’s of ’em, which is why it is such a popular destination for fly fishers and other anglers. Unfortunately, that very popularity has led to an increase in injuries to fish, which the the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission is trying to address. As a result, a slate of new regulations has been agreed to, pending a public-comment period:

Only single barbless hooks will be allowed in the future along all four North Platte River sections downstream from Seminoe Reservoir. Additionally, fixing egg patterns and other attractants to lines above hooks — a setup known as “pegged attractors” — will no longer be permitted on the river’s Cardwell and Gray Reef sections. (They’ll still be allowed on the Miracle Mile and Afterbay stretches, where bait will also remain legal.)

